Just in time for the holiday season, Nothing Bundt Cakes has partnered with Andes to relaunch a seasonal favorite—Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip, available nationwide Dec. 4–31.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip features chocolate cake with peppermint flavor, packed with chocolate chips and Andes peppermint pieces, and will be available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time.

"Our Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip cake strikes the perfect balance between indulgent, rich chocolate and the classic taste of Andes peppermint pieces," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "This flavor has been a holiday favorite of our guests for years, and our partnership with Andes takes it to the next level."

Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip will be available in a range of sizes, including Bite-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets, and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

To enhance holiday gatherings, Nothing Bundt Cakes has introduced new "Holiday Gnomes" Bundtini Toppers, and other fun, festive holiday cake decorations are also available for full-sized Bundt Cakes.