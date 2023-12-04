The holiday season is upon us, and as traditions unfold and festivities commence, the flavor landscape is experiencing a snow-globe-like shake-up. While pumpkin has long reigned supreme among fall flavors, a nationwide consumer survey conducted by System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform, finds that winter flavor preferences are increasingly diverse.

Hot Cocoa Oreos, which are back on shelves for the first time in five years, emerge as the undeniable leader, ahead of peppermint creations and other new launches according to System1’s Test Your Idea platform. The Mondelēz-owned brand scored 5.9-Stars, the maximum on System1’s scale of predicted sales potential.

Beyond just dominating the holiday market, Oreo has enjoyed a stellar year, captivating audiences not only through its timeless offerings but also through innovative limited-edition flavors. The joy doesn't stop at taste; Oreo enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the flavor scores an impressive 57% happiness average, signifying a remarkable 40% increase in consumer delight compared to the country’s average [38%]. This surge in happiness isn't confined to a single flavor; it's a testament to Oreo's ability to consistently surprise its consumers.

Toasty Vanilla M&Ms claim the second spot in the rankings, which are determined based on how the ideas make people feel and the level of predicted acceptance. Typically, products that are 80% familiar and 20% innovative score highest among the public. At 5-Stars, both Oreo’s and M&Ms’ latest launches are predicted to be highly profitable, with a sales potential index of 2.6x. Just 5% of ideas tested by System1 rank 5-Stars or higher.

Meanwhile, peppermint offerings from Funfetti (Sugar Cookie Mix with Peppermint Candy Cake Sprinkles) and Tillamook (Peppermint Bark Ice Cream) scored third and fourth place with 3.1-Stars and 3.0-Stars respectively. This puts their predicted sales potential index at a ‘Good’ 1.5x, which only 10% of innovations achieve.

System1's additional candidates, despite their fondness for gingerbread and eggnog, didn't perform as expected, possibly due to the combination of too many flavors. As advised by System1, simplicity often proves most effective. For instance, "Gingerbread Mochi," "Egg Nog cookies," and "Maple Syrup graham crackers" did not fare as well as the others. Opting for a specific flavor that evokes a cozy feeling can better prepare you for the holiday season and with it fast approaching, System1 eagerly looks forward to discovering more delightful surprises and flavors.

