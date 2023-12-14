Industry veteran Carlos Quintero has been named director, industry services at PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Quintero comes to PMMI with over two decades of experience in the industry. He brings extensive expertise in packaging, processing, capital equipment, and intelligent supply chain technology.

As sales director - Americas at SACMI Beverage, Quintero led the sales strategy for the key division of the globally renowned SACMI Group, a specialist in advanced technologies spanning the ceramics, metals, packaging, food, and beverage industries. He managed teams and major global clients, offering valuable insights into team and customer needs, along with market trends. Before SACMI, Quintero served as global sales director for the Optel Group; sales director – beer, wine, spirits at Sidel; and as a national strategic account manager at FILTEC and HEUFT.

In his new role, Quintero will work as part of the Industry Services team to lead and grow the OpX Leadership Network along with other Industry Services initiatives.

“Carlos brings a wealth of skills to his new role, encompassing expertise in management, innovation, and strategic alliances,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “His industry knowledge and unique perspective into the challenges our members face make him a great asset to the PMMI team. We are thrilled to have him.”

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the PMMI team,” says Quintero. “I look forward to growing the OpX Leadership Network and continuing to work to bring PMMI members together with their customers.”