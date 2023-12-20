As winter rolls in, Dunkin’ will be debuting a new, seasonal menu launching nationwide on December 27.

The winter menu features an array of flavors, headlined by the return of the Pink Velvet Macchiato and the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Adding a new twist to the season, the menu also features the debut of White Hazelnut Bark Coffee.

To complement Dunkin's Pink Velvet Macchiato, the brand is doubling down on the flavor’s fanfare with the new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut. The indulgent doughnut features a red velvet cake base, topped with vanilla-flavored icing and cream cheese-flavored sprinkles.

In addition, the brand's Pancake Wake-Up Wrap makes a return. It features a fluffy pancake wrapped around bacon or sausage, egg, and melted cheese, paired with a side of maple syrup for dipping. To add to that, Dunkin's classic Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon returns, available in both the Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon Sandwich and as Snackin’ Bacon.

