Domino Sugar is sharing an inside look into the hottest 2024 baking trends.

Domino Sugar has every baked and no-bake good covered, including flour alternatives that will rise to the occasion.

The trends include:

Baking with Browns

Brown sugar will continue to grow in popularity due to its delicious warm flavor featuring notes of caramel and butterscotch adding a rich and nutty flavor to baked goods. Commonly used in cookies, cereals, and cakes, its versatility is also responsible for the growth of this trend.

Domino Sugar’s best of browns: pecan pie cheesecake and strawberry chocolate cake

Globally-Inspired Flavors

Sweet treats that are influenced by flavors and ingredients from different countries and cultures around the world. These desserts offer an exciting taste experience and are becoming increasingly popular as consumers are more curious to seek out new and interesting flavors.

Domino Sugar’s recipes from around the world: rugelach and flan

Sustainable Sweetness

In 2024, expect to see an increased emphasis on sustainable practices in the kitchen, including the use of energy-efficient appliances and cookware, choosing locally sourced and seasonal ingredients to reduce the carbon footprint of meals, and growing herbs and vegetables in an at-home kitchen or garden.

Domino Sugar’s sustainably sweet picks: Granulated Sugar Easy Baking Tub or Golden Sugar Easy Baking Tub

Nostalgic Desserts

Nostalgic desserts are sweet treats that evoke a sense of nostalgia and remind people of their childhood or fond pastimes.

Domino Sugar’s homemade nostalgic picks: oatmeal crème pie and fudgy brownies

Bite-Sized Bakes

These desserts are perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth without overindulging. This trend has been rising in popularity over the years with the introduction of dessert and buttercream boards.

Domino Sugar’s bite-sized bakes: mini dark chocolate bundt cake or mini cinnamon sugar pretzels

Flours that "Rise to the Occasion”

Alternative flours are made from grains, nuts, seeds, or other sources different from wheat. These flours are often used as substitutes for wheat flour in recipes for people with dietary restrictions, such as gluten intolerance. The use of alternative flours is not limited to dietary restrictions, the delicious flavors, and textures they impart in baked goods, are attracting more consumers.