IHOP has announced the return of its guest-favorite Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo, back for a limited time only in new varieties starting at just $7. The nostalgic combo, first launched in the 1980s, is back with a creative twist.

IHOP’s new Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza combos are available in classic Strawberry, Blueberry Compote, Seasonal Mixed Berry Topping, or Cinnamon Apple flavors, all of which are free of high fructose corn syrup. Each combo includes a choice of fruit-topped Pancakes, Crepes, French Toast, or a Belgian Waffle with two eggs, and either two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Flipping expectations is at the heart of what has set IHOP apart for over 65 years, and the brand takes pride in giving guests more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items, beginning with a fresh take on the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity for breakfast. In fact, 75% of guests come to IHOP for breakfast items all day; it’s what the brand does best and is famous for. This year, IHOP’s culinary team is working hard to curate a menu pipeline that leverages its breakfast equity to drive innovations for any time of day.

“The New Year calls for experiencing more moments of joy, and IHOP continues to lead with our breakfast equity by reinventing new ways for guests to enjoy their favorite menu items, their way,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Currently, over 80% of orders at IHOP are customized by our guests. As we continue to evolve our menu to focus on what our guests want, we are focusing on the importance of delivering quality, craveable options like the expansion of our classic Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity to offer even more value options across dayparts.”

Starting January 8 through February 19, guests can also earn extra PanCoins through the International Bank of Pancakes digital rewards program by enjoying IHOP’s newest Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combos.

“Our purpose is to serve more joy to guests every day, and we’re excited about offering more options for guests with our Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Extravaganza. We strive to ensure that every trip to an IHOP is a memorable one, anchored by delicious food our guests want that’s shared with friends and family,” said Donahue.

The Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Combo is now available at participating locations nationwide starting at $7. For more information or to find the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.