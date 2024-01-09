Paris Baguette is introducing limited-time menu additions that will warm up winter days with a seasonally-inspired lineup of elevated café fare. Available now through March 5, guests are invited to Paris Baguette cafés nationwide to experience the new seasonal sips, handcrafted artisan pastries, and savory specials to kick start the new year.

"We are offering our guests a full menu of delicious, made-in-house treats sure to bring warmth and joy during the winter months. From a morning pick me up to a hearty afternoon snack or an indulgent sweet, we have something for everyone," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and head of marketing at Paris Baguette.

The new winter menu welcomes handcrafted artisanal sweets and sips featuring the flavor of the season: cookie butter. Guests can enjoy new cookie butter pastry items, including the Mocha Mochi Donut with Biscoff Cookie Crumble, a chewy mochi doughnut topped with espresso icing, chocolate drizzle and Biscoff cookie pieces, and the Cookie Butter Latte King Cream Donut filled with cookie butter custard and topped with espresso icing.

Additional new seasonal menu items include the Grilled Chicken & Caramelized Onion Pizzetta, Caramelized Onion & Bacon Quiche, Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella Salad, and the Grilled Chicken & Swiss Croissant, as well as sweet new additions including a Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Bretzel, and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers are also showcasing football-themed bakery items, including the King Cream Football Donut, featuring a classic chocolate football icing design on top and filled with custard, as well as the Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake, a chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated with football accents.