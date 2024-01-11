Beneo’s Orafti β‑Fit fulfills the American Heart Association’s nutritional requirements to receive certification and to carry the organization’s Heart Check mark. According to the company, the certification demonstrates the high nutritional quality standard of the recently launched Beneo whole-grain barley flour. The certification program is based on the AHA’s science regarding healthy dietary recommendations, specific product ingredients, and nutrient values.

“We are extremely proud to have passed the American Heart Association’s strict evaluation criteria and are now able to make use of the well-known and highly valued Heart-Check mark. Products carrying that symbol demonstrate their high nutritional standard, making it easier for consumers to make better food choices,” says Denisse Colindres, manager of nutrition communication, North America at BENEO. “This distinctive mark signifies Orafti®β‑Fit’s compliance with high heart-healthy standards, showing manufacturers at a glance that Orafti®β‑Fit is an ingredient they can trust.”

Foods supporting heart health are in demand by consumers looking to improve heart health naturally. According to research, two-thirds of North American consumers are interested in heart health products even when not suffering specific health problems. Additionally, a similar number of North American consumers agree with the statement, “I find products positioned around improving heart health appealing.” Half of U.S. consumers are extremely or very concerned about heart health issues while 1 in 5 people are personally affected by issues like cholesterol or hypertension. Therefore, a strong market potential exists for new product developments (NPDs) with proven health benefits that can be claimed on pack.

Orafti β‑Fit is a 100% wholegrain barley flour reportedly providing 20% beta-glucan fibers, higher than conventional cereal flours.

A daily consumption of 3 g barley beta-glucans reduces blood LDL-cholesterol and hereby reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Orafti β‑Fit offers a convenient way to improve heart health naturally through nutrition. Beta-glucans derived from barley can also contribute to blood sugar management and cardiovascular health. With a fiber content of 40%, BENEO’s new ingredient can also help to bridge the fiber gap and improve digestive health. The positive effects of beta-glucans have been shown in more than 120 scientific studies and have been recognized by official bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and other national authorities with the approval of corresponding claims.

Orafti β‑Fit can be used in various applications from bread to pasta. Derived from a barley variety naturally high in beta-glucan and processed using simple and sustainable methods, it provides the opportunity for affordable beta-glucan enrichment.