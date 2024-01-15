During the pandemic, many consumers took up baking to pass the time. However, the conventional flour most often used can cause problems for many people with health issues (like high blood pressure, weight gain, and mood swings).

Health Enhanced Foods intends to offer consumers something different: Ketogenic Seed Baking Mix. According to the company, it is made from good seeds, doesn't have gluten or grains, and is full of natural vitamins and minerals. This mix is suited for anyone looking for a healthier flour option that fits a keto diet. It can be used instead of regular flour in bread, muffins, pancakes, and more.

Caroline Egbelu, the person behind Health Enhanced Foods, started making these blends because someone in her family needed healthier food during a major health crisis. She wanted to help others with different health needs, so she created Health Enhanced Foods.

This special baking mix isn't just for people doing keto diets. It's also geared toward folks with brain health issues like epilepsy and Alzheimer's. The keto diet has been used for over 100 years to help with epilepsy, especially in kids with intractable epilepsy. Still, the usual keto diet can be tricky for kids—it might affect their bones, cholesterol, and energy. This baking mix is different because it's all plant-based. It has good fats, plant protein, and fiber, which makes it safer for kids and minimizes those bad side effects.

Health Enhanced Foods will exhibit at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV, January 21-23, in Booth 3503.