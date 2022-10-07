PB2 Foods, selling powdered nut butters and plant-based foods since 2007, has released its brand-new line of PB2 Pantry baking mixes. The mixes are 100% gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and contain no GMOs; they also have resealable packaging.

Perfectly easy to make and packed with plant-based protein, PB2 Pantry baking mixes are available in three flavors that the whole family can enjoy: Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix, and Apple Cinnamon Muffin Mix.

“We couldn’t be happier than to provide customers with guilt-free indulgences in PB2 Pantry baking mixes,” said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. “Using clean, better-for-you ingredients, and packaging them in resealable jars that allow you to bake up small or big batches, we’ve created something truly unique that we know you’ll love.”

PB2 Pantry baking mixes start with roasted peanut flour in place of wheat flour, delivering 14g of protein per serving for Apple Cinnamon Muffins and 4g of protein per serving for Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate Chip Brownies. The baking mixes are $11.99 online at shop.pb2foods.com and Amazon.