Mardi Gras 2024 is coming up, and Cinnaholic is celebrating by releasing King Cakes. Cinnaholic is widely know for its vegan cinnamon rolls, but this year, their King Cakes are taking celebrations to the next level.

The festive, shareable, and customizable cake serves eight to ten people for consumers' Mardi Gras parties.

