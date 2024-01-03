With the holidays behind us, Cinnaholic locations across the U.S. are launching their new seasonal (and completely vegan) menu items on January 16.

The new rolls include:

Raspberry Cheesecake Swirl Roll: original vegan cinnamon roll with creamy raspberry frosting, topped with pie crumble, cheesecake swirl, and raspberry jam

Maple Mocha Roll: original vegan cinnamon roll with maple mocha frosting topped with cocoa crunchies, maple syrup, coffee dust, and powdered sugar

The two new winter cinnamon rolls will be available through March 4, and will retail for $7.75, varying across markets.