IHOP is continuing its breakfast innovation journey with the launch of its Pancake of the Month program. Pancake of the Month is a new way for guests to enjoy the IHOP pancakes they know and love in interesting flavor combinations for a limited time each month. Starting on Thursday, February 1—and on the first of every following month—a new flavor will be available as a full stack, side, or as part of a pancake combo for the calendar month.

“IHOP is the leader in breakfast, and this program demonstrates our continued efforts and commitment to innovation by providing guests with new ways to try classic favorites and menu trends,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, vice president of culinary, IHOP. “With Pancake of the Month, our culinary team got creative in the kitchen, and developed a lineup of new flavors that brings IHOP’s world-famous pancakes to guests in a fresh way. We had a lot of fun creating the Pancake of the Month flavors and think our guests are going to love trying the new stacks each month.”

February is not only the launch of IHOP’s Pancake of the Month program, but it is also the month of love—and what better way to celebrate love than with Chocolate Strawberry Pancakes. Guests can enjoy the first Pancake of the Month flavor—Chocolate Strawberry—while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide. The Chocolate Strawberry full stack includes four chocolate chocolate chip pancakes topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, then drizzled with chocolate sauce, fresh sliced strawberries, whipped topping, and chocolate chips.

Additionally, guests have an incentive to try each Pancake of the Month flavor with IHOP’s new annual loyalty challenge within the International Bank of Pancakes: