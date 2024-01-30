Garden Veggie Snacks, a better-for-you brand owned by Hain Celestial Group, has launched its Flavor Burst Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. According to the company, the snacks stand out in the tortilla chip aisle with flavor and crunch, as well as aligning with the brand's commitment to providing better-for-you snack options the whole family can enjoy.

Garden Veggie maintains that BFY options can be both fun and taste great. With the launch of Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips, the brand combines craveable flavors (Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch) with the deliciousness of crunchy corn and colorful veggies.

"The snacks aisle is crowded with tortilla chips that are viewed as a guilty pleasure," says Ed Kaiser, senior director of marketing. "Meanwhile, the few better-for-you tortilla chip options that are available, are often marketed towards adults or specialty diets, such as Keto or low carb. Flavor Burst delivers on the unmet consumer need for a delicious, better-for-you snack that both kids and parents will reach for."

Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips are certified gluten-free and combine five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot, and tomato) and other wholesome ingredients, such as non-GMO corn, with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives. Flavor Burst is also a competitively priced snacking option compared to most conventional or specialty tortilla brands.

"Recognizing evolving consumer preferences, Garden Veggie Snacks has embraced a new brand purpose—to bring the fun to spark a happier moment," adds Kaiser. "The brand's business objective is to establish these tortilla chips as a long-term growth platform, becoming the go-to choice for families."

Flavor Burst Tortilla chips will start appearing on store shelves at national, regional, and online retailers starting in February 2024 and will be available in the U.S. in four convenient sizes—2-oz., 6-oz., 10-oz., and 12oz. In Canada, shoppers can find the 170g size in most grocery stores as well as a 283g family size. The launch reportedly will be supported by a robust omnichannel brand-building launch plan.

