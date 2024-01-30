Equii, a complete-protein foodtech, has announced a partnership with Bridor, a North American specialist in high-quality bakery products. The goal of the partnership is to bring the next generation of baked goods with higher protein and improved nutrition to the North American artisanal bakery category. Together, with their fermentation technology and manufacturing capabilities, the companies aim to cater to changing consumer preferences and dietary trends by creating health-forward protein breads and a variety of indulgent bakery products.

Starting in Spring 2024, breads featuring Equii's Complete Protein Blend will be available to Bridor's clients across North America, including hotel groups, restaurants, bars, c-stores, in-store bakeries, retailers, coffee shops, airlines, cruise lines, retirement homes, hospitals, army base, schools, and more. The initial launch focuses on three key products that Bridor will develop and bake using Equii’s blend, which are:

Artisanal dinner rolls (40g)

Ciabatta sandwich carriers (105g)

Bread loaves (500g)

The Equii partnership with Bridor stands out as a pioneering initiative in the commercial bakery space, reshaping perceptions of what bread and baked products can offer in terms of health and sustainability. This industry-first exploration involves crafting nutritional bakery items with higher protein and dietary fiber content, 30% to 40% reduced net carbs, and aligned with the growing demand for healthier and more transparent food options.

“We are proud to dive into this new collaboration, which merges the best of three worlds: nutrition science, traditional bakery, and industrial excellence. And we believe that innovation is a true mix of passion and vision that Sebastien Canonne and Baljit Ghotra, together with Equii and Bridor teams made it possible,” highlights Eric de Saint Lager, CEO of Bridor North America.

“Bridor has always deployed tremendous efforts in bringing healthier food for the pleasure of our taste buds, in the full inspiration of traditional bakery, and that’s why we believe so much in the future of our Equii-inside new creations like the ones put on market today,” says Claudine Laberge, vice president of R&D for Bridor North América.

Beyond its proprietary baking mixes, Equii reportedly brings research and development expertise to optimize product development and quality at Bridor's manufacturing facilities. The collaboration will also extend to include some of Equii’s other foodservice product offerings in the sliced bread category to Bridor's catalog, such as their thin slice bread in Classic Wheat and Multi-Grain varieties.

“My goal is to make the healthiest and tastiest food product innovations available to all. Nutritious has to be delicious,” said Equii co-founder Chef Sebastién Canonne. “Mission accomplished with Bridor’s EQUII bread line, the perfect cross of nutritional science and enjoyable chef-crafted food products.”

The partnership is also an alignment of Equii and Bridor’s goals of making sustainable nutrition more accessible through promoting complete protein and plant-based alternatives in the market. “I believe that true innovation flourishes at the intersection of passion, expertise, and collaboration. Our partnership with Bridor is a testament to our shared commitment to reshape the future of bakery, where health and sustainability seamlessly blend with delicious taste,” shared EQUII co-founder Baljit Ghotra. “Together, we knead the dough of innovation, crafting a recipe for success that will nourish not only our bodies but also our planet. This partnership is our rising loaf of promise to consumers seeking a healthier, more sustainable, and delectable tomorrow."

By meeting the high standards of Bridor's production workshops, Equii products deliver exceptional nutritional value and taste for mainstream baking applications, contributing to a positive shift in everyday foods. The collaboration emphasizes awareness and education on nutrition and complete protein, maximizing consumer value through informed food choices. Equii co-founder Monica Bhatia elaborates, “Our partnership with Bridor is a significant step forward in our journey of delivering delicious nutrition in our daily lives, through foods we buy in supermarkets and beyond, and that we enjoy with our families.”