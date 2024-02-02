"The Big Game," as most brands call it, is coming up on February 11, and there has been a slew of interesting and fun brand news we've received recently. As a result, this week's Fun Friday is Super Bowl-themed.

Totino's delivers pizza to consumers' doorsteps for the Big Game

Totino's has been going hard this Super Bowl—you may recall from last week's Fun Friday that they're offering a unique culinary experience for it.

For the first time ever, the brand is bringing hot-and-ready deliveries right to consumers' front door, providing the ultimate Big Game snacking experience. Available only on Sunday, Feb. 11, via DoorDash and Uber Eats platforms, football and snacking fans in select areas of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City can select from a menu of special-edition recipes and have the Pizza Rolls dropped off at their door by a fleet of Totino’s-only delivery drivers.

The special edition Totino’s Pizza Rolls, available only via delivery, include Garlic Parmesan Pizza Rolls, Buffalo Ranch, Nacho Pizza, Sweet Sesame SF, and Kansas City BBQ.

To order the exclusive Totino’s Pizza Rolls recipes for delivery, residents in select areas of New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas can search for “Pete ZaRoll’s by Totino’s” on DoorDash and Uber Eats on Sunday, Feb. 11. Orders will then be delivered by Totino’s dedicated fleet of drivers ready to serve game day guests. Looking for an extra kick of heat? All orders come with packets of Tapatío Hot Sauce to drizzle on top. Orders available while supplies last.

M&M's debuts ad campaign teaser, featuring ring with diamonds made from M&M's Peanut Butter candies

Ahead of M&M’s upcoming Super Bowl LVIII campaign, the brand just dropped the first teaser for its ad. In the :60 teaser video, M&M’s reveals that its partnering with three NFL Hall of Fame Legends and “almost champions” who just missed earning a Super Bowl ring in their respective Big Game appearances—Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith.

Usually only the Super Bowl winners walk away with a championship ring, and the runners-up get nothing. But M&M’s is changing that by providing comfort when it’s needed most for this trio of “almost champions.” The brand created the first-of-its-kind “M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort,” featuring real diamonds made in a specialized lab from M&M’s peanut butter candies (yes, you read that right).

The video spotlights the beloved M&M’S characters providing comfort to the trio of NFL Legends by introducing them to the custom ring and explaining how it was made:

The largest individual diamonds on the face of the ring were created by exposing M&M’s peanut butter to a high-pressure environment—including 3,000°C temperatures and 800,000 pounds per square inch of pressure—before grinding and grading the diamonds into their final form.

In addition to the M&M’s peanut butter diamonds, the 14K gold ring is adorned with a diamond-encrusted replica of M&M’s Orange character and a secret internal compartment to house a single Peanut Butter M&M's.

DiGiorno offers free pizza for "Big Game Doinks"

DiGiorno is giving pizza lovers and sports fanatics something extra to cheer for during the Big Game on February 11. For the second year, fans can enter for a chance to win free DiGiorno pizza if a kick hits an upright or crossbar (causing a "DOINK" sound) at any point during the Big Game.

The brand is also teaming up with former pro-kicker Robbie Gould to help spread the word about DOINKS and encourage fans to celebrate with tasty ‘za no matter the outcome.

During the Big Game, if a field goal or extra point attempt contacts an upright or the crossbar, then lucky winners will be selected in a random drawing and will receive a coupon redeemable for a free DIGIORNO pizza. From February 1-11, fans can visit digiornodoinks.com to enter for a chance to win.

Oreo and Kris Jenner team up for the Big Game

This year, Oreo is bringing a twist to advertising’s biggest stage, the Big Game, by introducing a spot portraying the cookie as a key part of iconic moments since the dawn of time.

“Twist On It” explores a reality where every major decision—from the extinction of the dinosaurs to aliens making contact with Earth—was decided on by the twist of an iconic Oreo cookie.

Kris Jenner makes a cameo appearance within the spot, with a clip that takes viewers to a flash back set mid-2000's where the Jenner is seen twisting an Oreo cookie to make the decision that would redefine reality TV and propel her and her family to superstardom.

“Twist On It” introduces a new way for the iconic Oreo cookie to show up in pop culture and encourages consumers to consider their favorite cookie as a trusted decision maker.

The Oreo brand’s second-ever in-game spot comes more than ten years after the brand’s viral “Dunk in the Dark” tweet during the game in 2013 and will air in the second quarter of The Big Game on CBS on February 11.