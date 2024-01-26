This week's Fun Friday starts with a declaration from RXBar: "Ditch your ex, not your gym."

Working out can be one of the best ways to burn through the breakup blues, but 61% of surveyed gymgoers claim they would change up their workout routine to avoid an ex, says the brand. This breakup season, consumers can send their ex a gift that says "we didn't work out, so workout somewhere else" with RXBar R-eXes limited-time offer. For select winners, RXBar will pay your ex to join a new gym and reward you for your troubles, so you can both get back to enjoying your workouts… blissfully apart.

Select winners will receive the RXBar R-eXes kit and RXBar protein bars needed to make wellness goals a reality—a combined value of over $2,000. Consumers can enter at RXBAReXes.com through Wednesday, February 14.

Super Bowl news

With "The Big Game" coming up on February 11, many brands have been releasing news about their ad spots or related accompaniments. A roundup:

Pringles shared a first look at its 2024 Big Game ad, hinting that this year’s ad spot will feature celeb talent with bold facial hair. Inviting snackers everywhere to guess who might be the man behind the ‘stache, Pringles fans are already speculating who the iconic facial hair belongs to. Check out the comments on the brand’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

At the game, Tostitos is again opening the doors to its free, limited-time culinary experience, Tost by Tostitos, and offering fans nationwide the once-in-a-lifetime chance to have their meal prepared and served by Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins. At the immersive, Vegas-inspired space, guests are invited to go on a culinary journey to enjoy Tostitos chips and dips in a whole new way through three different curated menus designed by Frito-Lay’s culinary team. Tostitos' key ingredient—corn—is at the center of the recipes, taking Tostitos beyond the chip bag and transforming it into one-of-a-kind culinary creations. One lucky fan will win the jackpot of the ultimate Super Bowl experience, including travel and accommodations to Las Vegas, a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, and a VIP reservation at Tost by Tostitos with tableside service by Kirk, Vegas style. His appearance time will be a surprise to all but the grand prize winner, so those lucky enough to snag a reservation during his shift at Tost by Tostitos may get the chance to see the quarterback himself in action. To enter for a chance to win, fans must follow @Tostitos on Instagram, like the collaboration post between Tostitos and Cousins, and comment which game day dish they'd like prepared and served by Cousins using #TostbyTostitos and #Entry on the post.

Mondelēz Ritz brand has teamed up with professional QB Trevor Lawrence to upgrade game day experiences by offering fans at home the chance to win an Ultimate Sports Cave Makeover, including a brand-new TV, comfortable seating and entertainment games, plus an array of additional prizes throughout the game curated by Lawrence himself. Consumers need to follow @RITZcrackers on X and comment on Ritz brand sweepstakes posts to enter with campaign hashtag #RITZBlitzesSweepstakes.

Taco Bell cinnamon cereal

According to USA Today, Taco Bell and Uber Eats are partnering to sell a limited-time-only Cinnamon Twists Cereal, inspired by the restaurant's crispy puffed corn twists.

"We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever,” according to a news release from Uber.

The cereal will not be available to purchase online or in stores; consumers must use Uber One, Uber Eats, or sign up for Taco Bell Rewards to get their hands on a box. They must also reside in NYC, Chicago, LA, Miami, or Dallas.

Hidden Valley Ranch, Burt's Bees lip balm

An April Fools' social post is now reality, as consumers were clamoring for the fake ranch lip balm that Burt's Bees claimed to be selling, in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch.

Beginning January 17, fans were able to purchase a limited-edition four-pack of Burt's Bees lip balm, boasting Hidden Valley flavors such as Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot.

The collab brings together two fan-obsessed brands at a moment when lips are dry, and wings are the traditional game-day fare. And while ranch may not be a typical flavor for lip balm, the Burt's Bees x Hidden Valley collab gives consumers a surprisingly fun spin on some of their favorite everyday products.

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category!"

The lip balm is unfortunately sold out, but perhaps these two will partner again in the future on other food flavors.