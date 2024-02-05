This playoff season, legends are coming together on and off the field with the launch of new Old El Paso Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells. The "Stand ‘N Stuff" dessert shells feature the crunch fans love from Old El Paso, now blasted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Cinnadust.

This flavor combination is bringing together fans everywhere—including taco-lover and defensive legend JJ Watt and offensive star and breakfast stan Justin Jefferson—to celebrate the season’s Most Valuable Taco. JJ is a lifelong fan of taco nights with Old El Paso and Justin loves to start his mornings with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Now, the two are teaming up so they can enjoy the best of both worlds.

“We love adding unexpected flavor combinations to our roster, and this collaboration between Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso pairs the most valuable players from the cereal and taco game for a one-of-a-kind format that gives taco night the sweet touchdown it deserves,” said Jenny Jonker, Old El Paso brand experience manager. “The Most Valuable Taco is coming off the bench to help cereal and taco fans alike indulge in the beloved tastes and textures they count on from General Mills.”

Just in time for the Big Game, fans can find Old El Paso Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells in limited-edition boxes featuring JJ and Justin exclusively on Walmart.com starting February 7 for $3.18 while supplies last. The dessert taco shells will also be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in March.

To extend the new product buzz right up until game day, Old El Paso and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are also showing up for the most highly anticipated showdown of the year and celebrating the elite players of the season by releasing a giant taco trophy that will “appear” in Vegas during the first week of February, popping up at the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to excite fans for the upcoming gameday and highlight the new product launch.

