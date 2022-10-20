Old El Paso is expanding to snack time with the launch of Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. The corn twists come in three flavors true to the Tex-Mex inspired brand—Queso, Zesty Ranch, and Cinnamon Churro. The innovation marks Old El Paso’s entrance into the snack category and the chip aisle with new sweet and savory options for fans.

Old El Paso Fiesta Twists are now available exclusively at Walmart in the chip aisle and Walmart.com for a suggested retail price of $3.48.

To celebrate the launch of this new, twisty snack, Old El Paso is teaming up with Olympic legend and twist aficionado, Shaun White. In addition to generating awareness for the product across social, White will also make an exclusive appearance at a sampling event in January at a Northwest Arkansas Walmart location where fans can meet him and try Old El Paso Fiesta Twists.

“I grew up eating Old El Paso for taco night so it’s a dream come true to help them introduce the new Fiesta Twists,” said White. “Whether I’m twisting on the snowboard or skateboard, they’re the perfect snack to enjoy my favorite Tex-Mex flavors.”

Following consumer research and testing, Old El Paso chose the twist shape as it delivers on key snack principles of crispy and crunchy textures with flavor inspired by southwestern cuisine. The uniquely shaped corn twists are packed with fan-favorite Tex-Mex flavors like classic Queso, tangy Zesty Ranch and sweet Cinnamon Churro.

“Old El Paso fans trust us to help make taco night a breeze with our signature seasonings, meal kits, tortilla shells, and other great products,” said Ryan Harrington, vice president of Walmart sales, General Mills. “We’re excited to expand our offerings and bring our consumers bold, new flavors to the snack aisle at Walmart.”

