Company: General Mills

Website: http://oldelpaso.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Bring home the food truck experience and restaurant flavors to make every night taco night—just add a favorite protein, protein substitute, or grilled vegetables and dinner is on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Available in three flavors: Carne Asada Steak (with Medium Creamy Chipotle Sauce), Asado Chicken (with Medium Creamy Jalapeño Sauce), and Barbacoa Beef (with Mild Salsa Verde). Each kit serves 4 and includes 12 Street Taco flour tortillas, seasoning mix, and topping sauce/salsa.