Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has announced the acquisition of Royal Steensma, a family-owned bakery ingredients manufacturing company headquartered in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

Royal Steensma, a 185-year-old company, has a broad bakery product portfolio and specializes in fat-based coatings (Souplesse), almond and confectionary pastes, bakery mixes, and fruit fillings, as well as infused and candied fruits and decorations.

The acquisition includes four manufacturing plants in The Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand, and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy (FIA) education center in The Netherlands. Additionally, all Royal Steensma employees are now valued team members of Dawn.

“We are proud to welcome the team from Royal Steensma to Dawn and to build on our shared bakery knowledge and history of providing incredible products to bakers all around the world,” said Dawn Foods’ Chief Executive Officer Carrie Jones-Barber. “The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio further strengthens our mission to provide customers with bakery solutions that truly inspire and help them achieve their business goals.”

“Dawn's century of bakery expertise, long-term vision, commitment to company values, and sincere dedication to team members, customers, and suppliers were the determining factors in entrusting Royal Steensma to Dawn Foods,” said Alfred Bruin, owner of Royal Steensma. “Additionally, Dawn has the same creative entrepreneurial spirit of a family-owned company, which gives me the confidence that the essence of the family business will be safeguarded, providing a promising future with numerous new opportunities for our loyal and valued employees and customers.”

The deal between Dawn Foods and Royal Steensma closed on January 31.