Global bakery manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods today announced the sale of its frozen bakery manufacturing business in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific (AMEAP) to Europastry. The sale includes Dawn’s frozen bakery manufacturing plant located in Steenbergen, The Netherlands; R&D capabilities based in Evesham, United Kingdom; and all associated customer relationships in the region purchasing Dawn-produced frozen products.

“Dawn and Europastry have been partners for many years, providing great American bakery products to customers across Europe and AMEAP,” said Dawn Foods’ chief executive officer Carrie Jones-Barber. “As we continue to focus on our long-term strategic goals, Dawn’s focus in the Europe & AMEAP region is on driving growth in bakery ingredients. We look forward to continuing to work with Europastry, along with all customers in this region, to help them grow their business with our bakery ingredients and tailored solutions.”

Dawn Foods will continue to manufacture and distribute bakery ingredients across Europe & AMEAP, North America, and Latin America.