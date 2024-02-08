Deep Indian Kitchen, the restaurant-quality, frozen Indian food brand recently named one of America's fastest-growing emerging brands, has announced the national launch of its first frozen, handheld product line: Kati Street Wraps. The brand's latest innovation brings the flavor, texture, and crunch of an Indian street food experience to homes across America in a grab-and-go format with only two minutes of microwave prep—no street cart needed. Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are sold individually and now available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. They will be available at additional retailers including Publix, Target, and Giant in the coming months.

Unlike current single-serve frozen burritos and wraps, which can become mushy after microwaving, Deep Indian Kitchen's new Kati Street Wraps reportedly deliver a toasted texture and a rich flavor experience—just like the Katis made famous by street carts in India and Indian restaurants in America. The wraps are the first to be made with handmade paratha (Indian bread) that crisps in the microwave in an included crisping sleeve and, while most burritos and wraps have rice and beans as fillers, Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps do not. Instead, they are only filled with the premium quality and flavors of its leading entrees, such as its Chicken Tikka Masala's juicy, marinated chicken in a slow-simmered sauce prepared with freshly ground spices.

Now, the flavors that Indian food fans know and love are available in a high-protein, microwave format for an easy lunch, dinner, or snack—at home or on the go. Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are offered nationally in five varieties:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Butter Chicken

Spinach Paneer

Chicken Curry

Potato & Pea Samosa

"The demand for global flavors and street food is growing rapidly, but most consumers don't have the time or expertise to make them themselves and lack authentic solutions in the grocery store. That's why we're excited to introduce our innovative Kati Street Wraps and share the best of Indian street flavors and textures with consumers across the U.S.," said Kiernan Laughlin, general manager of Deep Indian Kitchen. "We spent over a year developing and customizing our handmade paratha wraps specifically to deliver the perfect flavor and crunch inside a crisping sleeve after only 2 minutes in the microwave. The final result replicates the Kati street cart experience and each bite will transport customers to the streets of India from almost anywhere."

This innovation comes at a time when 49% of consumers say they are interested in global street foods—doubling their presence on restaurant menus in the U.S. over the last 10 years, according to a recent report from research firm Datassential. Aligning with consumer interests, Kati Street Wraps offers consumers a restaurant-quality meal made with ingredients sourced directly from India.