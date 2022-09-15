Dirt Kitchen Snacks is introducing a new way for health-conscious consumers to eat more veggies while satisfying salty snack cravings. Starting today, Air Dried Carrot Crisps with Smoky Barbecue Seasoning will be part of the brand’s portfolio of Snackably Delicious Veggies. The new veggie-based twist on BBQ potato chips—a crispy, crunchy air-dried carrot tossed in extra virgin olive oil and a bold, smoky barbecue seasoning—will be available exclusively online at dirtkitchensnacks.com.

“Dirt Kitchen Snacks believes the best things in life come from the dirt. Our mission is to make real, recognizable veggies into irresistibly delicious snacks, to help people get more veggies into their lives,” said Katrina Borisjuk, head of marketing for Dirt Kitchen Snacks. “Our customers—especially those who care about eating clean and are actively trying to manage their weight—love our Crisps and asked us to create more veggie options with bold flavors. We looked to the salty snack category for flavor inspiration and landed on a smoky barbecue seasoning because it pairs perfectly with the natural sweetness of our air-dried crunchy carrots.”

Smoky Barbecue Carrot Crisps contain 35 calories per serving, and like all Dirt Kitchen Snacks varieties are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher. They contain no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or added sugar, and are available exclusively at dirtkitchensnacks.com.