Bimbo Bakeries USA brand Entenmann’s has announced the release of its Brownie Drizzle Drops. Available in two flavors (Triple Chocolate and Creamy Caramel), the treats are designed to cater to all kinds of sweet tooth cravings. Made with a silky center of either rich chocolate or velvety caramel, the bite-sized brownies are finished with a chocolate drizzle.

Entenmann's Brownie Drizzle Drops are individually wrapped and then packaged in sharable boxes of eight brownies, delivering a combination of freshness and convenience for sweet snacking on the go and at home. Whether it be as an afternoon pick-me-up, late-night snack, or a break from the everyday, these treasures are intended to be just the right size to indulge in a well-deserved "me moment.”

"We were deliberate in delivering our newest innovation, as we know fans crave premium, indulgent treats to share and eat on the go," says Richard Link, senior director of marketing at Entenmann's. "At Entenmann's, we believe in sweetening moments that matter through our iconic baked goods, and we know Brownie Drizzle Drops will help our fans savor every moment!"

Available now at select retailers, new Entenmann's Brownie Drizzle Drops are the latest addition to the company’s product lineup, which consists of a variety of baked goods, including donuts, crumb cakes, cookies, and more.

