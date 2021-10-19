Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC

Website: browniebrittle.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.99

Product Snapshot: The original thin sweet snack, Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, is launching a new limited-edition seasonal treat with a little sparkle, just in time for the holidays. Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with Peppermint Drizzle is now available as a limited release through December 2021 at retailers nationwide. Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with White Drizzle and Brownie Brittle Salted Caramel with Dark Drizzle are also back by popular demand this holiday season.

These classic holiday flavors are best enjoyed wearing your most festive pajamas while cozying up on the couch with your favorite holiday flick. The seasonal Brownie Brittle flavors are worth seeking out as a gift to yourself, a friend or family member who deserves some sweet comfort this holiday season.





NEW Holiday Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with Peppermint Drizzle (4oz Bag)

Introducing Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with Peppermint Drizzle: a thin and crispy brownie topped with chocolate chips, white peppermint drizzle, and sprinkled with red edible glitter is the perfect way to impress your guests and spread some sweet and sparkly holiday cheer.





Holiday Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with White Drizzle (4oz Bag)

If you love Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle, then indulge in this flavor that will only be available this holiday season. The same award-winning Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle but drizzled with decadent rich white chocolatey drizzle.





Holiday Brownie Brittle Salted Caramel with Dark Drizzle (4oz Bag)

If you like the classic Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle, then you will love this limited-edition Salted Caramel Brownie Brittle with chocolatey dark drizzle. Grab several bags, because your friends and family will want some, and you may not want to share.





"With the holidays being one of the most anticipated times of the year, we're thrilled to welcome the season with the launch of our anticipated limited-edition holiday offerings including the newest offering, Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip with Peppermint Drizzle sprinkled with red edible glitter," said Ashley Dawkins, VP marketing at Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. "We're always looking to create new and exciting Brownie Brittle varieties to dazzle and delight, especially around the holidays, so we can’t wait for everyone to try this fun and festive flavor!"

Available now through December 2021, these limited-edition flavors are available at select retailers nationwide for a SRP of $3.49-$3.99 per 4oz bag.



