Dawn Foods has announced the launch of its latest innovation: the Dawn Exceptional European Style Chocolate Buttercreme. Reportedly crafted to meet the discerning tastes of both professional bakers and chocolate enthusiasts, this new offering combines premium ingredients with proven product features for an elevated consumer experience.

Easy to use and reminiscent of scratch buttercreams, European Style Chocolate Buttercreme is said to offer a decadent, fudgy texture that ensures consistent results every time. Made with real cocoa, its rich, darker chocolate flavor reportedly provides exceptional taste and aroma.

"Backed by insights from a recent survey, our new Euro Style Chocolate Buttercreme prioritizes rich flavor and texture, supported by seamless functionality. It’s a perfect blend of qualities discerning consumers crave in a chocolate icing, delivering a sensory experience that exceeds consumer expectations,” says Allison Hornev, senior director of marketing, core portfolio and innovation.

Packaged in Dawn’s rounded square pail, the icing is designed for easier handling and storage efficiency, catering to bakeries of all sizes.

"We're committed to making chocolate the star of your bakery case. Our Chocolate Mania Inspiration Guide features a variety of recipes, including Death by Chocolate Cake and Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart, to help unleash your creativity," says Melissa Trimmer, corporate executive chef, and director of culinary and innovation studio.

Related: Dawn Foods acquires Netherlands-based manufacturing company