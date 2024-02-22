Insomnia Cookies recently announced there are more minis to love on its menu. As the snack-sized equivalent to their Classic counterpart, the Minis Collection features Insomniacs’ cookies, now bite-sized.

Cookie lovers can now enjoy the Classic with M&M's, Double Chocolate Chunk, and Snickerdoodle cookies any way they dream it: as Lil’ Dippers, in their own Mini-Pack, or even swapped for a Classic cookie in any 12 or six-pack.

The Minis Collection is available in-store and for local delivery until March 11 or until supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

The Collection includes:

Mini Classic with M&M's – Consumers can enjoy as a Lil' Dipper, or add them to a Mini-pack, six-pack, or 12-pack.

Consumers can enjoy as a Lil' Dipper, or add them to a Mini-pack, six-pack, or 12-pack. Mini Double Chocolate Chunk – Mini cookie, maximum chocolate. Grab your chocoholic bestie and share them any way you dream it, including a Lil' Dipper, or as a bite-sized addition to any 12-pack or 6-pack.

Mini cookie, maximum chocolate. Grab your chocoholic bestie and share them any way you dream it, including a Lil' Dipper, or as a bite-sized addition to any 12-pack or 6-pack. Mini Snickerdoodle – Enjoy the bite-sized version of the Classic Snickerdoodle as a Lil' Dipper, or as the perfect addition to any 12-pack or six-pack.

Enjoy the bite-sized version of the Classic Snickerdoodle as a Lil' Dipper, or as the perfect addition to any 12-pack or six-pack. Mini-Pack* – Consumers can create their own Mini-pack. Start with 12 Minis, picking in increments of three from the four available flavors, and add to it in groups of three cookies until they reach the max of 24.

*Mini Chocolate Chunk cookies are also available to be combined into a Mini-Pack.