Barcel USA's Takis, the brand known for its spicy rolled tortilla chip, has announced its debut into the ever-popular Ranch flavor category with its new Takis Buckin' Ranch. The new product is now available at retailers nationwide in individual and sharing sizes.

"Our fans spoke and we listened! Ranch ranks third among best-selling tortilla chip flavors, and we're excited to deliver an intense unforgettable snacking experience that is Buckin' Good," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, senior marketing director for Takis. "Takis Buckin' Ranch is changing the game for tried-and-true snackers who crave intensity without the heat."

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis Buckin' Ranch packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, consumers can make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in their Takis packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided—collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process.

For more information about Takis Buckin' Ranch and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit barcel-usa.com/Takis.

