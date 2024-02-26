Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Rich Products (Rich's) officials announced today that Rich's will invest $27 million to expand production at its Morristown, Tennessee manufacturing facility.

Rich's, a global, family-owned food company, will create 51 new manufacturing jobs in Hamblen County, bringing its total headcount throughout Tennessee to nearly 1,400 people.

The expansion of Rich's Morristown facility will add 2,400 square feet of space, which will directly support enhanced production of its growing bakery business, serving national and regional grocery and club retailers.

The project is expected to be complete in September 2024 with hiring slated to begin in June of this year.

Rich's was founded in 1945, and operates across more than 100 countries,employing approximately 13,000 people worldwide. The food company has a strong footprint across Tennessee, operating a network of manufacturing facilities, including two plants in Morristown, which currently employ 650 associates.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 8,600 job commitments and $2.3 billion in capital investment.

Rich Products is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.