Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching its latest pop-up Bundtlet flavor, Chocolate Turtle, available nationwide March 4–17 both online and in-bakery, while supplies last.

Returning from the flavor vault, Chocolate Turtle makes its comeback for the first time since 2018—now reimagined featuring a caramel drizzle atop a rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet baked with butter-roasted pecans and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

In addition to Chocolate Turtle, Oreo Cookies & Cream is back by popular demand for a limited time. Introduced as a new Featured Flavor in February 2023, Oreo Cookies & Cream will be available in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets, and 8- and 10-inch cakes, Feb. 26–April 14, while supplies last. Oreo Cookies & Cream features the brand’s classic white cake baked with Oreo Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

"Our guests often share their suggestions for new flavors and urge us to bring back their favorites, so we’re making it happen with the return of Chocolate Turtle and Oreo Cookies & Cream,” said Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “We have even more innovative new Featured Flavors and pop-ups in the works for 2024 that are sure to excite our fans throughout the year."

The two limited-time flavors are the latest additions to Nothing Bundt Cakes’ year-round menu of 10 flavors, including a gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet flavor. Guests can add festive and unique decorations and toppers to their cakes for a variety of occasions, and bakeries also offer party supplies, decor, and gifts.

