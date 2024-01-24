Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, is offering a sweet start to 2024 with the brand’s first new gluten-free pop-up Bundtlet flavor: Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry. The personal-sized Bundt Cake flavor will be available nationwide through Feb. 4 online and in-bakery while supplies last.

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry features a lemon raspberry cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting. Available for a limited time, it’s the brand’s second gluten-free flavor, joining Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie. Introduced in 2018, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie is offered year-round and has received positive feedback from guests.

“Having family members who are gluten-free, I’ve been on a mission since joining the company to expand our offerings for guests with dietary restrictions,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. “Flavor innovation continues to be at the forefront of our culinary goals in the new year and beyond, and we have additional gluten-free offerings in the works. This pop-up flavor is just one of the ways we’re bringing more joy to every possible guest.”

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry is available only in Bundtlet size. This exclusive flavor marks the brand’s first pop-up flavor of 2024, following the launch of three limited-edition sweet treats in 2023.

“Lemon Raspberry has consistently been a top Featured Flavor for the brand, inspiring us to diversify our gluten-free offerings with this citrus fruit flavor profile and giving guests a taste of summer during these cold winter months,” said Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “All our guests can enjoy our latest pop-up flavor whether they eat gluten or not – it’s that satisfying and delicious.”

To find the nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes Bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

*Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundt Cakes are made with gluten-free ingredients. However, the products are baked with equipment that also processes gluten-containing products. While it takes many precautions during the baking process, gluten-free products may still contain traces of gluten.

