McLane Company Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors and partner to retail and restaurant brands nationwide, has announced the launch of Emerging Brands. The program is the latest in McLane’s expanded offerings for convenience stores; it is designed to allow retailers to quickly diversify their product selection with new, innovative and trending brands.

“Consumers today are more conscious than ever about their choices and have come to expect a personalized shopping experience,” says Vito Maurici, McLane’s customer experience officer. “With its flexible model, Emerging Brands provides retailers of any size a best in class, innovative platform to capitalize on the increasing demand for unique products and to tailor their offerings to what their consumers are looking for.”

Research from McKinsey and Company revealed that one in three shoppers are consciously searching for new brands and products to try. Emerging Brands brings differentiation and variety to retailers by expanding access to local, new-to-market, small-batch and values-driven products, including those not in distribution. Retailers can quickly diversify their product offerings with trending products in popular categories like alternative snacks, salty and sweet snacks and packaged sweets and candy.

In addition to expanding access to a greater variety of products, Emerging Brands reportedly allows retailers to test out new products quickly with low order minimums, rapid processing and warehouse-less drop shipping utilizing the same order and payment methods they use to buy products from McLane’s warehouses. The digital marketplace is made possible by technology partner Mable, and will allow retailers to browse intuitively by searching, filtering and sorting products by location, dietary preference, brand values, category and more. Customers can also add products to their favorites and receive highly personalized order recommendations based on the collection.

“Mable’s partnership with McLane provides a frictionless eCommerce platform that seamlessly connects emerging brands with retailers” says Arik Keller, founder and CEO of Mable. “Our drop ship model and integration with McLane’s product systems allows customers to procure emerging brands the same way they do McLane’s warehouse brands. We’re excited to bring this program to market together.”

McLane offers customizable solutions for retail and restaurant customers from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising, aimed at eliminating barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solving logistical challenges for large chains.

