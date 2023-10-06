McLane Company, a distributor and partner to retail and restaurant brands, has announced the name and branding for their new proprietary pizza program geared toward convenience stores: Prendisimo. The reveal comes shortly after the company announced McLane Fresh, an expansion of their foodservice at retail program, in August.

Prendisimo, which translates to “take away” in Italian, is the latest in the McLane Fresh family of brands. McLane brought Prendisimo to life while exhibiting at the recent NACS expo, offering an immersive culinary experience with a wide array of available samples and marketing materials on display for the brand.

In addition to Prendisimo, McLane also featured CupZa! their newly launched beverage program which includes bean-to-cup coffee, cold brew, iced tea and lemonade; and new products from Central Eats including a Texas toast grilled cheese, maple sausage waffle and cheeseburger.

“Prendisimo is more than just incredible pizza, it’s a highly marketable brand that attracts and appeals to consumers, supported by the end-to-end solutions that McLane Fresh offers,” says Vito Maurici, McLane’s customer experience officer. “McLane is scaling our offerings across the board, creating programs and products that are more accessible and customizable than ever. We are proud to introduce Prendisimo and look forward to partnering with our customers to make a variety of quality fresh foods a reality for convenience stores of all sizes nationwide.”

As the McLane Fresh program continues to grow, Anne Hughes and Jeremy Reinicke have joined the team as category director of fresh food and commissary and corporate executive chef, respectively. With over 15 years of experience working with notable quick service restaurants and retailers, Hughes brings fresh ideas and proven marketing expertise to the expanding program, while Reinicke’s extensive professional culinary experience will invigorate menu innovation for the program.

“Anne and Jeremy share in our vision for the future of convenience, and their skills, experience and perspective will help bring that vision to life,” says Farley Kaiser, McLane’s senior director of culinary innovation. “We are excited to have these incredible additions on board the McLane Fresh team as we build on the momentum of our core brands to ideate new products, programs and extensions for our customers.”