The Pepperidge Farm bakery brand (founded in 1937) has been around for nearly nine decades. Since coming under the Campbell’s Snacks umbrella in 1961, the name has continued to offer new twists on its various cookie and cracker products. The latest, Milano London Fog, takes the popular cookie and adds a touch of Earl Grey’s subtle tea and bergamot flavors. Word of the new cookie (hitting shelves this month) is being spread with the help of actress Hannah Waddingham, best known for her star turn on Ted Lasso.

To learn more about the history of innovation in the Pepperidge Farm cookie products, and the story of the latest item in the line, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Danielle Brown, vice president of cookies and cracker marketing with Campbell's Snacks.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share a little overview of the Pepperidge Farm cookies line, specifically the Milano items? How has it evolved over time?

Danielle Brown: Pepperidge Farm is known for baking some of America's most beloved cookies, including Milano. Milano began as an open-faced cookie topped with a generous coating of rich dark chocolate originally named Naples. A second delicate biscuit was later added to prevent the chocolate from melting, and the sandwich cookie known as Milano was born.

Today, Milano offers the perfect balance of crisp cookies and luxurious chocolate for a truly elevated experience. Milano has continued to evolve with expertly crafted permanent and limited-time flavors including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, mint, and our newest London Fog.

JS: What sets PF cookies in general apart, and then what makes the Milano cookies particularly special?

DB: Pepperidge Farm has been a timeless tastemaker since the brand’s earliest days, inviting people to hold their baked goods to a higher standard. With a portfolio of treats worth savoring, Pepperidge Farm believes great taste is found in the details. Pepperidge Farm cookies are made by a distinguished team of master bakers featuring time-tested recipes and techniques with a special focus on quality for an elevated experience.

What makes Milano particularly special is its real chocolate and delicate biscuits. We’ve created many sophisticated and unique flavor combinations to build a cherished portfolio of Milano favorites including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, mint, strawberry and now the latest, earl grey and vanilla flavors that together give Pepperidge Farm’s take on the London Fog tea latte.

JS: Tell us about Milano London Fog—what are the notable ingredients and flavors, and how did that idea come about?

DB: Pepperidge Farm is inviting you to have a little taste of their newest limited-edition Milano cookie inspired by the beloved cafe beverage, London Fog. The new limited-edition cookie brings together the flavors of earl grey tea and a hint of vanilla with creamy milk chocolate sandwiched between two delicate biscuits. You can enjoy these cookies with a cup of earl grey tea in the afternoon, or pair them with a glass of wine after dinner.

The bakers at Pepperidge Farm draw inspiration from culinary and lifestyle trends that we know excite cookie enthusiasts. London Fog is a perfect way to savor tea-time in the form of the iconic Milano cookie. Milano London Fog is available at major retailers for a limited time starting in March.

JS: What can you tell us about the efforts to get the flavors just right; I imagine with the relatively delicate flavors of tea and bergamot it was a challenge coming up with the ideal balance.

DB: When creating new flavors, each cookie is expertly crafted with care and quality ingredients by bakers who believe baking is more than a job—it’s a passion. Milano London Fog was thoughtfully developed with special bakers’ touches to achieve a delicate balance between biscuits and chocolate, while also infusing the nuanced Earl Grey flavor. The cookie has a touch of sweetness from milk chocolate, and a pleasant tea flavor that brings together the entire experience without overwhelming the palette.

JS: Hannah Waddingham is a delight—can you share a bit about what makes her a good spokesperson for PF cookies, and then especially these very Brit treats you just launched?

DB: The very definition of class, humor, and charm, Hannah Waddingham flawlessly embodies the impeccable taste of Pepperidge Farm. Plus, Hannah’s unapologetic love of Milano Double Dark cookies and now Milano London Fog cookies, make her the perfect partner. You can see Hannah enjoying her favorite Pepperidge Farm treats in the new ads which premiered February 20 on social, YouTube, and streaming.

JS: What’s next for Milanos, and PF’s cookie lines—do you have any new products or partnerships you can share?

DB: We remain inspired to create treats worth savoring. We will continue to explore exciting intersections of trends and flavors to bring to life through curated cookie experiences.

JS: Then, do you have a favorite among all the products offered by the brand?

DB: It’s hard to choose just one when there are so many unique and delicious cookies in the Pepperidge Farm portfolio. That said, I can’t wait for Earl Grey enthusiasts to experience the delicate complexity that is London Fog. It’s one of the top cookies on my list right now!

Campbell Soup Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.