The Pac-12 has announced that Campbell Snacks, maker of snacks and baked goods including Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July tortilla chips, Kettle Brand and Cape Cod potato chips, and Pepperidge Farm cookies and breads, has been named the Conference's official sweet and salty snack and bakery product partner, and an official partner of the Pac-12 Football Championship Game.

“We welcome Campbell Snacks as our newest blue-chip partner,” said Steve Tseng, Pac-12 Networks executive vice president of sales. “When watching Pac-12 sports with friends or family, either in-person or at home, Campbell Snacks offers an assortment of longtime fan favorites. We’re excited to have them as an official sponsor for one of our biggest events throughout the year.”

As an official partner of the Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, Campbell Snacks will be activating with media, on-site programing, hospitality, and also running a sweepstakes with its retail partners, giving consumers a chance to win a trip to the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76.

The Pac-12 partnership is part of a broader national fall football campaign that Campbell Snacks will activate with retail partners from coast to coast this year. The national omni channel program will be dialed up with excitement and engagement on the West Coast with the Pac-12 and anchored with grocery retail programming at Kroger and Albertson’s stores located in the Pac-12 territory.

“We are thrilled to be associated with the Pac-12. Our goal is to elevate our brands to play in culture and become the snacks of choice whether you are tailgating at the stadium or watching football at home with your friends and family,” said Stephen Chriss, vice president shopper & omni channel marketing, Campbell Snacks.

The 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76, will be played Friday, December 3, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and broadcast on ABC.

Pac-12 sponsors and supporters of the 2021 Football Championship Game, presented by 76, include Dr Pepper, Gatorade, GEICO, Jockey, MGM, LVCVA, New York Life, Nextiva, Old Trapper, Pacific Premier Bank, Redbox, Ticketsmarter, and Unifi.