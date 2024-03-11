Nick’s Sticks by Wenzel’s Farm (a Castleray Company)—a producer of grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and chicken meat snacks—has announced the addition of grass-fed venison snack sticks to the company’s offering.

The new Grass-Fed Venison Sticks will be unveiled this week at the Natural Products Expo West Show and will be offered in 1.7-oz. packages. These venison sticks feature meat from grass-fed deer, and like all Nick’s Sticks, there are no artificial colors and no sugar. They are Paleo, Whole30, Keto approved and gluten free certified. The Nick’s Sticks Grass-Fed Venison snack sticks, according to the company, are an excellent protein option with a great flavor.

“The addition of Grass-Fed Venison snack sticks is a big step for Nick’s in expanding our product line,” states Mark Vieth, president of Nick’s Sticks. “We are very excited to be able to provide a very natural, healthy, protein rich snack with an excellent flavor.”

Nick’s Sticks hand crafts its snack sticks in small batches, with 100% grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and chicken. According to the producer, this (combined with the company’s time-tested proprietary recipe) results in clean, great-tasting snack sticks. They contain no artificial colors, MSG, soy, nitrates, or Nitrites. In addition, no antibiotics or hormones are added.

Related: Country Archer launches two meat snack flavors at Expo West