Nick's Sticks introduces pea protein to snack sticks

Company: Nick's Sticks

Website: www.nicks-sticks.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.29

Product Snapshot: Nick's Sticks, a Castleray Company, and premium producer of grass-fed beef, free-range turkey and free-range chicken meat snacks is pleased to announce the addition of a Nick's beef stick that includes Pea Protein, a high quality, extremely beneficial protein.

Giving you the best of both worlds, Nick's beef sticks with Pea Protein offer all the things you love about classic Nick's snack sticks but now with 30 percent Pea Protein. Pea Protein is a high-quality protein that is rich in iron, amino acids and can promote improved muscle growth, feelings of fullness and heart health.

"We are excited we were able to create a meat snack stick that is 30 percent plant based to appeal to the 70 percent of consumers who are looking for more plant protein in their diet," stated Nick's Sticks president Mark Vieth. "With our new Beef Sticks with pea protein, our customers can still get all of the protein they are looking for while consuming less beef, in a snack stick that tastes as good as our original."

Still made from 100 percent grass-fed beef, these sticks have sacrificed nothing. Consumers will experience the same great taste that has become expected from Nick's Sticks. Nick's beef sticks with Pea Protein are 100 percent gluten free with no nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics, hormones, sugar, or soy. These Whole 30 approved snack sticks are perfect for those looking to trim some meat from their diet without missing out on vital proteins.

Nick's Sticks hand crafts its snack sticks in small batches, with 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and free-range chicken. This combined with the company's time-tested proprietary recipe results in the cleanest and best-tasting snack sticks you can find. The meat snacks proudly feature No artificial colors, No MSG, No Soy, and No Nitrates or Nitrites. In addition, No Antibiotics or hormones are added. These great-tasting protein packed snacks are Whole 30, Paleo, Keto and Gluten Free Certified.

For more information, or to order Nick's Sticks online, visit www.nicks-sticks.com.