Sargento has announced three Fun Balanced Breaks, expanding its line of refrigerated snacks. The packs combine cookies, cheeses, and other nibbles.

"With a 70-year history of innovation, our newest products are designed with our consumers' evolving tastes and preferences in mind," says Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods Inc. "In addition to adding more fun to the refrigerated snacking aisle, our two new string cheeses reflect American's desire for bolder flavors and new food experiences with the quality they expect from Sargento."

Following the introduction of its successful Balanced Breaks, the new Fun line offers flavor combinations intended to appeal to consumers of all ages. Offered in convenient, on-the-go packages, the Fun Balanced Breaks mix-and-match 100% real, natural cheese with a sweet medley of cookie favorites from Mondelēz International:

Mild Cheddar Cheese, Cocoa Yogurt Flavored with Other Natural Flavor Covered Raisins & Mini Chips Ahoy cookies

Monterey Jack Cheese, Natural Flavored Mixed Fruit Snacks, and Teddy Grahams Graham Snacks Cocoa

Colby-Jack Cheese, Natural Flavored Mixed Fruit Snacks, and Teddy Grahams Graham Snacks Honey Flavor with Other Natural Flavor

According to the company, Sargento Smokehouse String Cheese Snacks deliver a rich, hickory flavor, while Sargento Fiesta Pepper String Cheese Snacks offer the heat from jalapeño and habanero peppers, balanced with the mild, creamy taste of mozzarella.

