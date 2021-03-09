Company: Sargento Foods, Mondelez International

Website: www.sargento.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Sargento Foods is giving cheese lovers a new way to pair real, natural cheese with their favorite snack crackers with its release of Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers Snacks. These new products mark a new partnership between Sargento and Mondelez International, which will combine eight Sargento natural cheese varieties with RITZ, TRISCUIT and WHEAT THINS snack crackers, to create a classic snack that is easy to enjoy at home, at work or on-the-go.

"We want to provide snackers with even more variety and convenience, and we know that fans of both Sargento and our partnership brands will have their taste buds 'wowed' by these new flavor combinations," said Nikki Mamuric, director of marketing of Sargento Foods. "For more than 65 years Sargento has led innovation in the cheese category and we're excited to add these products alongside existing favorites in our Balanced Breaks® product line."

Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers comes in four combinations, each featuring between 7 and 9 grams of protein and up to 170 calories per serving:

Pepper Jack and Colby Jack Natural Cheeses and RITZ Mini Crackers

Gouda and Sharp Cheddar Natural Cheeses and TRISCUIT Mini Original Crackers

Monterey Jack and Mild Cheddar Natural Cheeses and WHEAT THINS Mini Original Snacks

Low Moisture Mozzarella and Fontina Natural Cheeses and WHEAT THINS Mini Sundried Tomato & Basil Flavored Snacks

Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers are available in packages of three convenient, single-serve, 1.5-ounce snack trays. All varieties include a package lid with a cheerfully cheesy greeting.

The new Sargento Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers Snacks can be found online and in the refrigerated section at major retailers nationwide. The new line joins the brand's portfolio of products, including Balanced Breaks and Sweet Balanced Breaks snacks. For more information and product availability, visit www.sargento.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest from Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, Twitter @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese & @sargentofamily.