Balanced Tiger is a new-generation health food company striving to make functional mushrooms mainstream. These little-known ingredients, which have been used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, boast an extensive array of health benefits, from boosting energy levels (cordyceps) to sharpening cognitive ability (lion’s mane) and beyond.

Each bar retails for $2.99, and includes 1500mg of infused, functional mushrooms, ingredients that have been used in ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines for thousands of years. The bars are certified vegan, organic, and gluten-free, and include 11g of plant protein, as well as 5g of natural sugars, and no artificial sweeteners. Each bar is 190 calories, and the brand donates 1% of all sales to environmental causes.