Larabar is releasing three new Trail Mix bars in time for spring. Each of the items features a crunchy-chewy texture, and three flavors are available:

Peanut Butter & Jelly: featuring a flavor throwback to classic PB&J sandwiches, this bar is made with just five ingredients—almonds, walnuts, peanut butter, cherries, and raisin

Dark Chocolate Peanut: the snack includes dark chocolate, peanut butter, almonds, and walnuts

Chocolate Coconut Macaroon: the bar is composed of coconut, almonds, walnuts, chocolate chips, and peanut butter

According to the producer, these are the first bars in the Larabar portfolio to incorporate regenerative almonds as part of the brand’s commitment to advancing sustainable and regenerative practices in its supply chain. It sourced 80,000 pounds of regenerative almonds for the Trail Mix Bars and plans to expand to as many as 250,000 pounds of regenerative almonds.

The Trail Mix bars will roll out to retailers nationwide in June for an MSRP of $9.09 for a six-count box.

