Company: Força Foods

Website: https://xn--forafoods-s3a.com/

Introduced: August/November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$9.99

Product Snapshot: Força Foods sells energy bites and trail mix made with watermelon seeds. Its products are all gluten-free, made from five simple organic ingredients, allergy-friendly, vegan, organic, preservative-free, and most importantly, they all save water!

Each pouch of its energy bites saves almost 3 gallons of water when compared to an almond-based protein bar. Each pouch of its trail mix saves almost 10 gallons of water compared to nut-based trail mixes. The energy bites are made of organic ingredients and are soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free, plant-based, gluten-free and made from artificial flavors. The trail mix is made of natural ingredients with no preservatives and is gluten-free.

The energy bites were released in August 2021, and retail for $4.99. The trail mix was released in November 2021, and retail for $9.99.

