AMC Theatres has announced that based on consumer demand for its ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn varieties, it is rapidly expanding distribution of its retail line of popcorn—more than doubling the national outlets offering the products.

After close to a year of product availability exclusively at Walmart, AMC Theatres Grocery Popcorn is now available for purchase at several of the largest supermarket operators including Publix and Kroger—and is also readily available for purchase online at its Amazon store.

This expansion allows consumers more options to conveniently bring home "The Flavor of The Movies" and enjoy the taste of movie theatre popcorn.

2024 distribution expansion:

Publix

Available variety: AMC Theatres Microwave Popcorn

Available flavors: Classic Butter, Extra Butter, Lightly Salted

Kroger – Beginning mid-March:

Available variety: AMC Theatres Ready-To-Eat Popcorn

Available flavors: Classic Butter, Extra Butter

Additionally, due to increased demand, AMC’s microwave popcorn varieties are also now available with the click of a button at Amazon.com. The Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted flavor lineup of AMC Theatres Grocery Popcorn can now be purchased as a variety pack or individual flavor cases of six boxes.

“After a nationwide rollout last year to more than 2,700 Walmart stores, we are delighted to bring the freshly popped taste of our movie theatre popcorn to consumers at Publix, Kroger and at Amazon.com,” said Ellen Copaken, SVP, marketing. “The overwhelming positive consumer response and demand for these products reinforces that ‘AMC Makes Movies Better’ in theatre, at home, online—anywhere you go. We’ll continue to work with amazing retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and Amazon to make it convenient for consumers to enjoy our delicious popcorn throughout the year.”