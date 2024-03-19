Deux, known for its vegan and gluten-free good-for-you treats, is launching its doughnut holes at all 400+ Sprouts locations nationwide. Three flavors of doughnut holes will now be available in the retailer’s refrigerated section alongside Deux's cookie dough collection that consumers can eat raw or baked.

Like the brand’s cookie dough, Deux doughnut holes remove some ingredients typically found in confectionery (refined sugar, preservatives, animal byproducts), and add in functional ingredients like L-Theanine and B12—all while maintaining the same flavor and texture of their traditional counterparts.

By introducing their regularly sold-out doughnut holes to Deux, DEUX hopes to help shoppers rediscover childhood indulgences—finally made with the ingredients they deserve. Sprouts Farmers Market will carry three doughnut hole flavors: Chocolate Glaze, Glazed, and Limited Edition Not-So-Red Velvet.

All flavors contain 41% less sugar than traditional doughnut holes and zero processed ingredients. Plus, the addition of B12 and L-Theanine supports steady energy, focus, and metabolism, adding a functional nutritional element.

Deux CEO and Founder Sabeena Ladha is thrilled to bring doughnut holes to Sprouts. She shares, “Sprouts has been an incredible retail partner to Deux, and we are eager to now share our fastest-growing product line with Sprouts shoppers.” Ladha is also excited to display the product’s packaging redesign—a bright, vibrant, resealable bag.

Later this month, Deux's doughnut holes will also launch in Foxtrot, Fresh Thyme, Hungryroot, Hy-Vee, and Misfits locations.