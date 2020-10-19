Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month this October, OREO is continuing to build on the #ProudParent platform and its partnership with PFLAG National with the debut of a new film, titled Proud Parent, and the release of Limited Edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies to reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting right now, 10,000 packs of the first-of-their kind limited edition cookies will be available to fans via giveaway to reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community. For more info on how fans can get a pack, visit @OREO social channels and OreoProudParent.com.

With an end line reading, “A loving world starts with a loving home,” the emotional Proud Parent film celebrates the important role of parental and community support in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Each pack of Limited Edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies features seven different colored creme fillings inspired by the colors of the Pride flag. This is the first time OREO created a pack featuring cookies with varying creme colors!

To receive a pack, fans must participate in the #ProudParent campaign by sharing a photo of what allyship means to them on Instagram or Twitter, tagging and following @OREO, and using the hashtags #ProudParent and #Giveaway.