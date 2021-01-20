Company: San Diablo Artisan Churros

Website: www.sandiablochurros.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $23.99 (Take + Bake Churros), $48.99 (Theme-Park Churro Maker)

Product Snapshot: San Diablo Artisan Churros (San Diablo), the only nationwide purveyor of gourmet fresh filled churros that delivers deep-fried happiness on demand, is bringing the traditional theme park foodie experience home for churro lovers with its Limited Edition Theme Park Therapy Churro Maker Kit and Theme Park Therapy Take & Bake Churro Kit, featuring its newest theme-park inspired filling flavor: Pineapple Paradise! San Diablo Artisan Churros is making all of your churro dreams come true with this perfect snack, whether you’re feeling nostalgic for your favorite theme park, celebrating a special occasion, holiday or indulging in a #selfcare sweet escape. For more information, please visit www.sandiablochurros.com

Theme-Park Therapy Churro Maker DIY Kit: All the theme-park enchanting smells and tastes in this all-inclusive kit to satisfy all the cravings includes:

Churro Maker: San Diablo's very own, brand new Churro Maker—also known as an extruder or churrera—all-in-one tool for churro lovers to make and customize their perfect churro. It comes with nine churro nozzles, including the San Diablo Signature Hollow Churro nozzle, the first churro consumer product for making fillable churros at home. The Churro Maker functions much like a baker’s piping bag: load churro dough into the maker, and push to release. The kit offers an e-book with delicious, easy-to-follow recipes for “heaven sent, wicked good” dough and fillings. San Diablo offers FREE SHIPPING on orders of $65 or more.

San Diablo’s award-winning frozen churro dough, ready to thaw and load into the churro maker. It is made from scratch with real ingredients like flour, butter, eggs and Mexican vanilla. Each ball of churro dough makes 10-12 mini churros or whatever other churro-inspired creation foodies can imagine. Gluten-sensitive options are available.

San Diablo’s Signature Classic Cinnamon Sugar, which includes the classic cinnamon and sugar mix.

Limited edition, theme-park inspired filling flavor bottle: Pineapple Paradise.

Theme-Park Therapy Take & Bake Churro Kit:

The kit includes one devil's dozen [13] pre-made and chilled mini churros ready to reheat (in the oven or air fryer), fill, and devour. The award-winning churro dough is made from scratch, fried to golden-perfection, and coated with sugar and freshly-ground cinnamon. San Diablo’s one-of-a-kind Take & Bake kit gives customers flexibility to fill churros in their home kitchen with filling of their choice, including Dulce de Leche, Nutella, sweet cream, homemade lemon curd, and raspberry. San Diablo Artisan Churros are now available for shipping nationwide. Founder Scott Porter developed the Take & Bake Churro Kit as a COVID-19 business pivot to bring the joy of “heaven sent, wicked good” gourmet filled churros safely into the home. What started as a way to satisfy the cravings of local churro fans, the overwhelming response prompted Porter to deliver churro happiness across the country.

Just in time for a socially-distanced Valentine’s Day gift giving season, San Diablo Take & Bake Churros is the perfect choice for fun and exciting pandemic meals, a new tradition that families and friends will want to continue for special occasions and holidays, during and after quarantine.

All of San Diablo Artisan Churros products are available at sandiablochurros.com.