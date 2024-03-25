Fresh-snack brand Perfect Snacks has announced the latest addition to its Perfect Bar lineup of refrigerated protein bars: Chocolate Brownie. With the Solar Eclipse coming on April 8, the new dark Perfect Bar is designed to give eclipse watchers something to snack on during the celestial event.

The latest Perfect Bar consists of a blend of freshly ground peanut butter, cashew butter, and cocoa, topped with dark chocolate chips for a protein-packed spin on the popular sweet treat. According to the company, the new Chocolate Brownie flavor will be one of the only organic and gluten-free brownie-flavored protein bars on the market.

“Our team at Perfect Snacks is thrilled to be announcing the new Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar in honor of an iconic moment in time,” says Leigh Keith, co-founder and chief of brand and mission at Perfect Snacks. “We’re hoping to captivate consumers’ senses with this dark chocolaty, delicious twist on our Perfect Bars, as they delight in the spectacular moment that will be the Solar Eclipse.”

Just like all Perfect Bar flavors, Chocolate Brownie is non-GMO, contains 20+ superfoods, includes no added flavors, chemical additives, or emulsifiers, and features an appealing cookie dough texture. According to the company, the use of freshly ground nut butters and the lack of added preservatives helps the bars stay fresh in the fridge, and they can be kept at room temperature for up to one week.

Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar is now available online and will be hitting refrigerator shelves at top retailers in the coming weeks. Eclipse glasses will be included with Chocolate Brownie orders online at no additional cost, while supplies last.

