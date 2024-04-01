Del Real Foods is launching a new offering exclusively with Sam’s Club: Chicken and 3-Cheese Mini Pupusas. Hitting shelves nationwide the first week of April, the launch marks the latest expansion from the growing innovator.

Pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran dish, are made with stone-ground corn masa stuffed with a variety of fillings. The new Chicken and 3-Cheese Mini Pupusas are loaded with seasoned chicken and a blend of three cheeses, including mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and cheddar. Ready to eat in as little as three minutes, the new Mini Pupusas are packed with 6 grams of protein and are gluten-free.