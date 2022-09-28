GoodSam Foods is launching new products including brazil nuts, pecans, additional coffee SKUs, and white chocolate chips.

The regenerative food brand has introduced these new products to its line of no added sugar chocolates and sustainable snacks created from its regenerative supply chains in Colombia, Kenya, Bolivia, and Mexico.

GoodSam will soft launch its new products at Natural Products Expo East 2022, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 1, and offer booth visitors a chance to sample nuts, coffee, and chips. In October, the new items will join the brand’s core line of nuts and chocolates at retailers including Sprouts and Erewhon, as well as online at Amazon.

“At GoodSam we are constantly ideating and executing new ways to upend the food system in delicious ways that drive regenerative agriculture while offering a tasty product that consumers will want to purchase and our new products are no exception,” says Heather K. Terry, GoodSam founder and CEO. “Our team has been wholly dedicated to ensuring the best taste and a transparent supply chain process for every new product, and we are so excited for these new launches as we continue to expand around the globe. We want to create snack moments for our customers that are positively impactful.”

The new products include: